Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,764 (Aug. 25, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN said about UGA tight end Brock Bowers and defensive tackle Jalen Carter while naming them to its preseason All-American team.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN makes it clear who UGA’s clear leaders are this season

Beginning of the show: There are a lot of things that can’t be known about what to expect from Georgia this season, but there are at least a couple of things that can be known for sure: UGA has two of the best players in the country in tight Brock Bowers and defensive tackle Jalen Carter. I’ll discuss that duo on today’s show as the bedrock for all the Bulldogs goals this season after they were named to ESPN’s preseason All-American team this week.

15-minute mark: I address the potential stumbling block that could prevent a return to the College Football Playoff for the Bulldogs.