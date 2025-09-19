Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2542 (Sept. 19, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about what they can expect when the SEC releases its new 9-game schedule next week.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA expecting to hear big news from SEC next week

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fan

Beginning of the show: I discuss the expected schedule release (which was later confirmed) next week in which Georgia and its SEC brethren will learn about their 2026 schedules and who their three permanent opponents will be in the new model.

10-minute mark: I share more details about why the conversation around Gunner Stockton seems to be changing quickly.

20-minute mark: I examine why UGA might’ve used some of its off week to briefly prepare for an upcoming rivalry game.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some final thoughts on the weekend’s top games.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.