Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2500 (July 23, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why there may be a tide shifting among the games UGA fans want to win the most.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA fans have apparently drastically changed their opinion on an important topic

Beginning of the show: We discuss if Texas and Alabama have replaced Georgia’s more traditional rivals like Florida and Auburn as games fans want to win the most.

20-minute mark: Former UGA TE Benjamin Watson weighs in for the challenges UGA’s offense faces to get better.

29-minute mark: Former UGA great Davin Bellamy joins the show

46-minute mark: The status of Chace Calicut and a celebration of BA’s 2500th episode.

50-minute mark: A look at the SEC headlines including the value of Georgia football

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.