Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,474 (July 1, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why The Sporting News’ Bill Bender thinks Georgia-Florida is the “best game” in college football.

Georgia football podcast: National writer calls UGA-Florida ‘best game’ in college football

Beginning of the show: Georgia-Florida’s reputation as an intense rivalry is seemingly growing based on recent comments from prominent voices around the sport. SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum recently made the case that the series known as “The Cocktail Party” has become the country’s most intense rivalry, and The Sporting News’ Bill Bender made a similar claim when he appeared on SEC Country Live on Wednesday.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.