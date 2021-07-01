Georgia football podcast: National writer calls UGA-Florida ‘best game’ in college football
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,474 (July 1, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why The Sporting News’ Bill Bender thinks Georgia-Florida is the “best game” in college football.
Georgia football podcast: National writer calls UGA-Florida ‘best game’ in college football
Beginning of the show: Georgia-Florida’s reputation as an intense rivalry is seemingly growing based on recent comments from prominent voices around the sport. SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum recently made the case that the series known as “The Cocktail Party” has become the country’s most intense rivalry, and The Sporting News’ Bill Bender made a similar claim when he appeared on SEC Country Live on Wednesday.
I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I explain how Friday’s show will be slightly different than normal, and provide more details on DawgNation Invasion to Charlotte, NC for the season opener vs. Clemson.
15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- How recruits are drawn to prestigious games such as UGA-Florida
- The start of the name, image and likeness era in college sports
- And an update on Arik Gilbert’s first days on campus as a UGA student and player
30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Auburn quarterback Bo Nix signing an endorsement deal and LSU losing an offensive lineman to the transfer portal.
35-minute mark: I share an odd Playoff prediction from an ESPN writer.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page. The Cool Down will return in its normal format on Tuesday.