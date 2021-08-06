Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,499 (Aug. 6, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Florida coach Dan Mullen said this week about Georgia being picked of the Gators, the defending SEC East champs, to win the division this season.

Georgia football podcast: Dan Mullen speaks out on UGA preseason hype

Beginning of the show: Florida began practice this week, and Gators coach Dan Mullen met with reporters to kick off the season. Mullen was asked during his press conference about what a writer described as “everybody [falling] in love with Georgia” during the offseason. Mullen said he didn’t worry about that kind of thing, but I’ll explain on today’s show why Mullen actually does seem to worry about those predictions on the basis of some comments made earlier in the summer.

10-minute mark: I share some interesting audio from UGA quarterback JT Daniels from an interview with Marty and McGee.