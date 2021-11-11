Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,567 (Nov. 10, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia Georgia coach Kirby Smart recently said about wide receiver George Pickens, and the contribution he’s currently making while awaiting a return to full health.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans shouldn’t overlook Kirby Smart’s latest George Pickens update

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart offered a positive injury update on wide receiver George Pickens on Tuesday night. Pickens still isn’t fully healthy, and details about when that might change and when he could return remain a mystery. However, Smart described what Pickens is currently able to do, and how that helps the Bulldogs. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I’ll share a recent comment from ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit about the wide open race for the Heisman Trophy, and discuss why that environment is perfect for a campaign for defensive tackle Jordan Davis for the award. I’ll also mock Alabama for haphazardly attempting its own push for one of its defensive players now that the push for Davis has been well-established.