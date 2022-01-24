Georgia football podcast: 4 things that are misunderstood about UGA and WRs
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,615 (Jan. 24, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Jermaine Burton’s transfer to Alabama means for the Bulldogs’ future at the wide receiver position.
Beginning of the show: Wide receiver Jermaine Burton announced Sunday that he was transferring from Georgia to the Bulldogs’ arch nemesis, Alabama. It’s a decision that’s bound to garner a lot of attention. I’ll explain on today’s show why some of the narratives forming around Burton’s announcement are incorrect.
15-minute mark: I discuss what college football fans should think about a thrilling weekend of NFL playoff action.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to address the Burton news and to discuss the recent trend of players in the transfer portal.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including another former UGA player, defensive back Latavious Brini, announcing he also plans to transfer to a program within the league.
45-minute mark: I discuss more about what could be next for UGA at wide receiver.
