Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,615 (Jan. 24, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Jermaine Burton’s transfer to Alabama means for the Bulldogs’ future at the wide receiver position.

Georgia football podcast: 4 things that are misunderstood about UGA and WRs

Beginning of the show: Wide receiver Jermaine Burton announced Sunday that he was transferring from Georgia to the Bulldogs’ arch nemesis, Alabama. It’s a decision that’s bound to garner a lot of attention. I’ll explain on today’s show why some of the narratives forming around Burton’s announcement are incorrect.

15-minute mark: I discuss what college football fans should think about a thrilling weekend of NFL playoff action.