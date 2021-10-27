Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,556 (Oct. 26, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis said Monday about the Heisman buzz that’s generating around him.

Georgia football podcast: Jordan Davis’ reaction to Heisman buzz shows why he should win

Beginning of the show: Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis is quickly becoming a massive fan favorite, and the national media has taken notice of Davis as well -- with an increasing number of prominent voices echoing sentiments expressed on our show that Davis should be considered for the Heisman Trophy. The argument for Davis isn’t because he’s the unquestioned best player on the Bulldogs defense. It’s because he represents the selfless attitude that seems to define the unit and has propelled it to success thus far this season. I’ll discuss on today’s show why Davis isn’t letting any of this hype go to his head, and why his focus remains exactly where it should be.

10-minute mark: I’ll explain why four-star defensive back Julian Humphrey’s de-commitment from Florida creates a public perception problem for Gators coach Dan Mullen.