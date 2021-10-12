Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,546 (Oct. 12, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the national conversation around whether a UGA defensive player could win the Heisman Trophy.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN writer touts UGA defensive players for Heisman

Beginning of the show: The race for the Heisman Trophy seems more wide open than usual this season, and the opportunity for an unorthodox winner -- such as a defensive player -- could be more possible than ever before. I’ll discuss on today’s show why some are saying one of Georgia’s defensive stars should get consideration.

10-minute mark: I discuss the questions being asked about UGA’s quarterback situation -- including what happens when JT Daniels is fully healthy -- and how UGA coach Kirby Smart addressed that topic during his press conference Monday.