Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,550 (Oct. 18, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the growing buzz around UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis’ potential Heisman candidacy.

Georgia football podcast: The campaign to make Jordan Davis a Heisman candidate is working

Beginning of the show: Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis is a rare kind of player whose value to the Bulldogs clearly extends beyond his statistical accomplishments. I’ll discuss on today’s show the ways in which the national media, and those outside the bubble of DawgNation, are starting to take notice.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to look back at Saturday’s win vs. Kentucky and ahead to a critical off week for the Bulldogs.