Georgia football podcast: JT Daniels says it’s nearly ‘showtime’ for 2021 season

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is ready to put on a show this season based on a recent Instagram post. I’ll talk on today’s show about the personality Daniels displays and the energy it provides to UGA.

10-minute mark: I share audio from UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning explaining why the Bulldogs’ pass rush shouldn’t slow down despite the need to replace outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, the Bulldogs’ 2020 sack leader.