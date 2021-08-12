Georgia football podcast: JT Daniels says it’s nearly ‘showtime’ for 2021 season
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,503 (Aug. 12, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about an interesting Instagram post from UGA quarterback JT Daniels that shows his excitement for the upcoming season.
Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is ready to put on a show this season based on a recent Instagram post. I’ll talk on today’s show about the personality Daniels displays and the energy it provides to UGA.
10-minute mark: I share audio from UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning explaining why the Bulldogs’ pass rush shouldn’t slow down despite the need to replace outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, the Bulldogs’ 2020 sack leader.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- The outlook for Daniels
- An update on recent UGA transfer Arik Gilbert
- UGA’s possible breakout players
- And thoughts on the Bulldogs being ranked fifth in the preseason coaches’ poll
30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Auburn losing a two-year defensive line starter to the transfer portal.
35-minute mark: I discuss the SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic predicting UGA running back Kendall Milton as the league’s top breakout player.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
