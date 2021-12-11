Georgia football podcast: SEC Network broadcaster sees ‘red flags’ with UGA QB situation
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,586 (Dec. 9, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what SEC Network broadcaster Tom Hart said on the McElroy and Cubelic radio show about Georgia’s quarterback situation involving Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels.
Beginning of the show: Georgia’s quarterback situation has generated plenty of conversation -- and not just among Bulldogs fans. SEC Network broadcaster Tom Hart was also in on the chatter this week during an appearance on the McElroy and Cubelic radio show. I’ll share what Hart had to say on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I discuss the reports from earlier in the week possibly connecting UGA running backs coach Dell McGee to the Auburn offensive coordinator job.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- What went wrong vs. Alabama
- A preview of the Orange Bowl matchup vs. Michigan
- And thoughts on UGA tight end Brock Bowers matching one of Terrence’s program records with his 11th receiving touchdown of the season last Saturday
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a major assistant coaching hire by Florida.
40-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith makes a rare Thursday appearance on the show to discuss the ongoing comparisons between quarterbacks JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoes and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.