Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,586 (Dec. 9, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what SEC Network broadcaster Tom Hart said on the McElroy and Cubelic radio show about Georgia’s quarterback situation involving Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels.

Georgia football podcast: SEC Network broadcaster sees ‘red flags’ with UGA QB situation

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s quarterback situation has generated plenty of conversation -- and not just among Bulldogs fans. SEC Network broadcaster Tom Hart was also in on the chatter this week during an appearance on the McElroy and Cubelic radio show. I’ll share what Hart had to say on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss the reports from earlier in the week possibly connecting UGA running backs coach Dell McGee to the Auburn offensive coordinator job.