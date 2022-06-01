Georgia football podcast: National championship hero appears to be aiding UGA recruiting efforts
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,702 (May 31, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a picture showing Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo spending time with five-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne.
Beginning of the show: Georgia recently got a chance to impress five star edge rusher Jayden Wayne during his visit to UGA, and the recruiting pitch could be continuing via a photo recently captured by a national reporter that shows Wayne spending time with another Bulldog who also came to UGA from the west coast, Kelee Ringo -- who was one of the stars of Georgia’s national championship game win vs. Alabama. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I preview the start of the SEC’s spring meetings in Destin, Fla.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some recent viral comments from league commissioner Greg Sankey.
45-minute mark: I add another five-star name to the distinguished list of visitors expected to arrive at UGA during the first weekend in June.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
