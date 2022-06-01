Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,702 (May 31, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a picture showing Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo spending time with five-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne.

Georgia football podcast: National championship hero appears to be aiding UGA recruiting efforts

Beginning of the show: Georgia recently got a chance to impress five star edge rusher Jayden Wayne during his visit to UGA, and the recruiting pitch could be continuing via a photo recently captured by a national reporter that shows Wayne spending time with another Bulldog who also came to UGA from the west coast, Kelee Ringo -- who was one of the stars of Georgia’s national championship game win vs. Alabama. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I preview the start of the SEC’s spring meetings in Destin, Fla.