Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,686 (May 9, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what a Kentucky assistant coach said about the Wildcats game against UGA this November, and the possibility Kentucky could pull the upset.

Georgia football podcast: Kentucky assistant talks up possibility of upsetting UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia beat Kentucky 30-13 last season in Athens. Fans may remember, the Wildcats loss was made more cosmetically appealing because of a touchdown on the final play of the game. It was a mostly forgettable game, another dominant win piled up by the Bulldogs en route to an undefeated regular season that served as a precursor to a national championship.

However, at least one of Kentucky’s assistant coaches saw the game quite differently. Wildcats tight ends coach Vince Marrow thinks that outcome proved how close Kentucky was to being able to beat UGA according to comments made last week during an interview on Kentucky Sports Radio.