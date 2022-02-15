Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,631 (Feb. 15, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Georgia’s national championship is causing some to reconsider their opinion of Kirby Smart as a coach.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart has destroyed his critics’ favorite narrative

Beginning of the show: Many college football fans and media members have frequently tossed a “backhanded” compliment in the direction of Georgia coach Kirby Smart. In their eyes, Smart’s a great recruiter, but that prowess in acquiring talent has covered up what they see as a deficiency in his in-game coaching ability. If that was ever true, it’s arguably true no longer now that the Bulldogs are the reigning national champions. I’ll discuss on today’s show why that win is apparently causing some to reconsider their assessment of Smart.

10-minute mark: I address tight end Brock Bowers shoulder injury that will reportedly keep him out of spring practice.