Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,664 (April 1, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart recently said about a couple of UGA fan favorites that will likely build anticipation for the Bulldogs’ G-Day spring game.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart’s recent. comments will have fans ready for G-Day

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided some intriguing updates last week on wide receiver Dominick Blaylock and tight end Arik Gilbert -- a couple of fan favorites who are seemingly an endless source of curiosity for many in DawgNation. Yet it appears the wait to see how Gilbert and Blaylock could fit into offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s system could soon be over. Both Gilbert, who’s back practicing with the team after stepping away from football because of what was described as a “personal issue” shortly after transferring from LSU last year, and Blaylock, who’s apparently healthy now after nearly two years of battling injuries, appear set for a role in UGA’s G-Day spring game. I’ll discuss more on today’s show why that news has fans excited.

10-minute mark: I discuss how left tackle Broderick Jones’ insertion into the lineup in last year’s national championship game not only helped propel the Bulldogs to victory against Alabama, but could also help propel Jones to a pivotal role for the Bulldogs this season.