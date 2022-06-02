Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,703 (June 1, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Kirby Smart said about future UGA and SEC schedules at the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Fla. this week.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should appreciate Kirby Smart’s commitment to ‘big games’

Beginning of the show: Georgia has pursued an aggressive scheduling agenda under Coach Kirby Smart in recent years, and the Bulldogs seem to be maintaining that mindset as the SEC considers how to structure its schedules in future seasons once the league expands to 16 teams with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas. I’ll explain on today’s show why -- even if it’s unclear what future UGA schedules will look like -- UGA is seeking the right outcome.

15-minute mark: I share audio of Smart mocking the recent war of words between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.