On episode No. 1,707 (June 7, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why being a coach of a rival program competing against Georgia's Kirby Smart has proven to be a difficult challenge.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart has made life tough for UGA’s biggest rivals

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been on a remarkable run of success in recent seasons -- culminating in the 2021 national championship. Along the way, he’s also racked up a number of wins against the Bulldogs’ biggest rivals as well. I’ll explain on today’s show why, in the zero-sum game of college football, Smart’s wins may have cost a number of coaches their jobs, and why more names could be added to that list this year.

15-minute mark: I discuss the changed perception around UGA’s rivalry with Florida over the last year, and discuss what might need to happen for the game to regain its stature.