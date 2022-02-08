Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,625 (Feb. 7, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what makes Georgia coach Kirby Smart different from his newest recruiting nemesis, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

Georgia football podcast: A big difference between Kirby Smart and his latest recruiting rival

Beginning of the show: Georgia appears to have a new recruiting rival in Texas A&M. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher produced the No. 1 class for the 2022 cycle, and UGA and Texas A&M are also expected to battle over newly-reclassified five-star defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton.

In some respects the Aggies’ rise as a recruiting power perhaps resembles the way the Bulldogs emerged years ago in the early days of Kirby Smart’s tenure as coach. However, there is at least one big difference between Smart and Fisher that could give UGA an advantage in the future. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.