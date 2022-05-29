Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,699 (May 26, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the comparison between Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should be happy Kirby Smart’s not like Lane Kiffin

Beginning of the show: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin shared a number of opinions on a wide range of topics related to NIL during an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this week. Kiffin’s remarks were seemingly popular with many fans and media members, but I’ll explain on today’s show why Smart’s more measured remarks on the subject of NIL present a better path forward for the sport.

15-minute mark: I share an interesting comparison from a CBS writer for UGA defensive tackle Jalen Carter.