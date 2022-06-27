Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,721 (June 27, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last week about the Bulldogs’ depth at quarterback.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart praises ‘best’ QB room he’s had at UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s quarterback situation has been a hot topic since five-star recruit Arch Manning announced last week he was committing to Texas over the Bulldogs. Manning’s choice has seemingly reinforced many UGA fans’ curiosity in the Bulldogs’ depth at the position behind this year’s starter, Stetson Bennett.

Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and incoming freshman Gunner Stockton were all formerly elite recruits in their own right, and there’s plenty of reason to believe one or more of them could go on to as storied a career as has been projected for Manning.