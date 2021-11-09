Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,565 (Nov. 8, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about UGA’s upcoming game at Tennessee during his postgame press conference after the Bulldogs beat Missouri this past Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart warns of ‘tough environment’ awaiting UGA at Tennessee

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart didn’t wait long after Saturday’s 43-6 win vs. Missouri to turn the page to this upcoming weekend’s opponent, Tennessee. Smart made it clear during his postgame press conference that he expected a challenge from the Vols and an intense atmosphere at Neyland Stadium. I’ll discuss on today’s show why Smart’s assessment should be taken seriously.

Eight-minute mark: I address the return of quarterback JT Daniels after Daniels played for the first time in six weeks against the Tigers Saturday.