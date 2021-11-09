Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart warns of ‘tough environment’ awaiting UGA at Tennessee
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,565 (Nov. 8, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about UGA’s upcoming game at Tennessee during his postgame press conference after the Bulldogs beat Missouri this past Saturday.
Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart didn’t wait long after Saturday’s 43-6 win vs. Missouri to turn the page to this upcoming weekend’s opponent, Tennessee. Smart made it clear during his postgame press conference that he expected a challenge from the Vols and an intense atmosphere at Neyland Stadium. I’ll discuss on today’s show why Smart’s assessment should be taken seriously.
Eight-minute mark: I address the return of quarterback JT Daniels after Daniels played for the first time in six weeks against the Tigers Saturday.
10-minute mark: I break down the healthy return of some of UGA’s key wide receivers -- which was one of the most positive developments for the Bulldogs against Missouri.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to recap the win vs. Missouri, react to the ongoing quarterback situation involving Daniels and Stetson Bennett and to look ahead to this Saturday’s game at Tennessee.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida coach Dan Mullen parting ways with some of his key assistants.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.