Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,563 (Nov. 4, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said about Georgia’s status as the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit discusses ‘pretty big gap’ separating UGA from other contenders

Beginning of the show: Georgia is clearly the No. 1 team in college football and the gap between the Bulldogs and the other top contenders isn’t currently close according to ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit. I’ll share what Herbstreit had to say on today’s show and discuss some little-known statistics that tell the story of UGA’s dominance so far this season.

15-minute mark: I briefly discuss some UGA recruiting news involving four-star wide receiver Andre Green Jr. and four-star defensive lineman Christen Miller.