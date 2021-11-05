Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit discusses ‘pretty big gap’ separating UGA from other contenders
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,563 (Nov. 4, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said about Georgia’s status as the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
Beginning of the show: Georgia is clearly the No. 1 team in college football and the gap between the Bulldogs and the other top contenders isn’t currently close according to ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit. I’ll share what Herbstreit had to say on today’s show and discuss some little-known statistics that tell the story of UGA’s dominance so far this season.
15-minute mark: I briefly discuss some UGA recruiting news involving four-star wide receiver Andre Green Jr. and four-star defensive lineman Christen Miller.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- The Bulldogs’ unsettled quarterback situation
- The challenge of maintaining focus when ranked No. 1
- And Terrence’s thoughts on former UGA coach Mark Richt -- who’ll be honored by the program during Saturday’s game
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida coach Dan Mullen’s attempt to walk back his comments about recruiting.
40-minute mark: I discuss Georgia coach Mark Richt extending an invitation to the Braves’ mascot, Blooper, to attend Saturday’s game vs. Missouri.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.