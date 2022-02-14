Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,629 (Feb. 14, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA fans responded to the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win.

Georgia football podcast: Rams’ Super Bowl win allows UGA fans to troll rivals

Beginning of the show: The Super Bowl is always hot topic around water coolers (Do water coolers still exist?) and certainly on social media. Sunday night was no different. The Los Angeles Rams’ win created plenty of chatter -- including among Georgia fans. I’ll discuss on today’s show why a couple key moments from the Super Bowl had UGA fans thinking about some of the program’s biggest rivals.

10-minute mark: I discuss the latest on the Bulldogs’ pursuit of a new defensive backs coach.