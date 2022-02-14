Georgia football podcast: Rams’ Super Bowl win allows UGA fans to troll rivals
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,629 (Feb. 14, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA fans responded to the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win.
Beginning of the show: The Super Bowl is always hot topic around water coolers (Do water coolers still exist?) and certainly on social media. Sunday night was no different. The Los Angeles Rams’ win created plenty of chatter -- including among Georgia fans. I’ll discuss on today’s show why a couple key moments from the Super Bowl had UGA fans thinking about some of the program’s biggest rivals.
10-minute mark: I discuss the latest on the Bulldogs’ pursuit of a new defensive backs coach.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including one of the league’s respected young coordinators who could be leaving for the NFL.
45-minute mark: I discuss the attention Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has gotten after winning the Super Bowl and the boost it seems to have provided UGA. I’ll also share audio of Stafford discussing his connection to the Bulldogs.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
NOTE: I have to take a pause on the Podcast Cool Down for a couple days because I’m pre-recording some shows for a vacation week that I’m taking next week. I’m hopeful to have the Cool Down back on Thursday.