Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,662 (March 30, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what one writer said about five-star safety Malaki Starks in his preseason evaluation of the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: National writer heaps praise on 5-star freshman Malaki Starks

Beginning of the show: A writer for FOX Sports has Georgia No. 4 in his preseason top 25, and in his writeup about the Bulldogs he gave some high praise to incoming freshman safety -- and former five-star recruit -- Malaki Starks. I’ll discuss more about Starks’ potential impact on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss some of former Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray’s comments from Tuesday’s show about UGA’s current signal callers.