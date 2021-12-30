Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit warns UGA about possible surprises from Michigan in Orange Bowl
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,597 (Dec. 28, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said about what Michigan could have planned for the Orange Bowl, and how Georgia’s defense can stop it.
Beginning of the show: ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit explained this week why Michigan’s offense is possibly different than some assume it to be, and that it could potentially have a few surprises in store for Georgia’s defense in the Orange Bowl. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I share comments from Herbstreit on the ongoing discussion surrounding UGA’s quarterback situation.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Alabama linebacker Will Anderson discussing why he still views the Crimson Tide as an underdog against Cincinnati, despite the fact the Crimson Tide is nearly a two touchdown favorite.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoes and update the Gator Hater Countdown.