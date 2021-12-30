Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,597 (Dec. 28, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said about what Michigan could have planned for the Orange Bowl, and how Georgia’s defense can stop it.

Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit warns UGA about possible surprises from Michigan in Orange Bowl

Beginning of the show: ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit explained this week why Michigan’s offense is possibly different than some assume it to be, and that it could potentially have a few surprises in store for Georgia’s defense in the Orange Bowl. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I share comments from Herbstreit on the ongoing discussion surrounding UGA’s quarterback situation.