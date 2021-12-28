Georgia football podcast: UGA needs to regain its swagger as it arrives in Miami

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,596 (Dec. 27, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia needs its swagger back as it arrives in Miami to continue preparations for its College Football Playoff semifinal in the Orange Bowl against Michigan.

Georgia football podcast: UGA needs its swagger back as it continues Orange Bowl preparations

Beginning of the show: Georgia held its first practice from Miami on Monday ahead of this Friday’s showdown vs. Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Orange Bowl. I’ll discuss on today’s show why a confident mindset could prove valuable for the Bulldogs as they continue their preparations.

10-minute mark: I discuss what was known Monday morning regarding UGA quarterback JT Daniels’ status for the game after reportedly testing positive for COVID.