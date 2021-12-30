Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,598 (Dec. 29, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the choice some Georgia fans are going to need to make regarding the chatter around the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans have choice to make before Orange Bowl

Beginning of the show: There’s obviously been an intense debate raging around Georgia and its quarterback situation after the Bulldogs’ loss to Alabama in the SEC championship. Part of the reason the discussion remains intense is that there are fair points being made on both sides. On the one hand, it’s obviously weird that JT Daniels -- who was the unquestioned starter before the season began -- has been relegated to the bench with little explanation as to why. However, on the other hand, there are plenty who would say that the UGA coaches who are making this decision have a lot more information available to them than any of us do and it’s likely their choice is based on that info.

Yet at a certain point, everything that could be said about this topic has been said, and DawgNation is simply faced with a choice about how it will respond. I’ll discuss more about what that choice is on today’s show.