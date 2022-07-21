Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,739 (July 21, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former UGA linebacker Nakobe Dean said in response to a rant from FOX Sports personality Shannon Sharpe regarding UGA coach Kirby Smart’s comments on NIL at SEC Media Days.

Georgia football podcast: Nakobe Dean fires back at Shannon Sharpe for Kirby Smart jab

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke out this week at SEC Media Days about what he does and doesn’t like about the current NIL landscape. FOX Sports personality -- and Pro Football Hall of Famer -- Shannon Sharpe used Smart’s remarks for fodder for a hot take. I’ll share audio of both Smart and Sharpe on today’s show and a swift response from former UGA linebacker Nakobe Dean directed towards Sharpe.

15-minute mark: I discuss the rumor surrounding UGA freshman defensive back Jaheim Singletary.