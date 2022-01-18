Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,610 (Jan. 17, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the standout moment from Georgia’s national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: The most unforgettable moment from UGA’s national championship celebration

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s celebration Saturday honoring the 2021 national champions was truly a special day, and one moment stood out more than the rest. I’ll discuss it on today’s show.

15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.