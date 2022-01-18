Georgia football podcast: The most unforgettable moment from UGA’s national championship celebration
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,610 (Jan. 17, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the standout moment from Georgia’s national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium Saturday.
Beginning of the show: Georgia’s celebration Saturday honoring the 2021 national champions was truly a special day, and one moment stood out more than the rest. I’ll discuss it on today’s show.
15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.
35-minute mark: I discuss the way some top recruits -- such as five-star defensive lineman Victor Burley and four-star running back Justice Haynes.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including a two UGA players and a coach finding a new home for next season.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners, share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I share a brief Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: The Podcast Cool Down will return in its normal format Tuesday. Also, I’m including a link to the YouTube version of today’s show -- along with the podcast -- for those who’ve had trouble listening via the web browser. Hopefully, that will serve as a workaround while we try to fix the issue.