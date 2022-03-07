Georgia football podcast: A bold prediction about the future of UGA’s defense
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,645 (March 7, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what some former Bulldogs’ performance at the NFL combine means for the future of the program -- especially on defense.
Georgia football podcast: A bold prediction about the future of UGA’s defense
Beginning of the show: Georgia was the best defense in the country in 2021 and one of the best units in recent memory. However, as good as UGA’s defense was, it probably won’t be the best group Kirby Smart coaches while with the Bulldogs. I’ll explain on today’s show why some former UGA stars’ performances at the NFL combine makes that more likely to be true.
I also chronicle some of the intense praise that came the way of UGA because of the weekend in Indianapolis.
15-minute mark: I share some audio of former UGA players enjoying the fact that their combine feats took place in the same stadium where they also won the national championship.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchomb joins the show to look back on the combine and to reflect on his own pre-draft process that led him to become a second-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 2003 NFL draft.
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels transferring to LSU.
40-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith makes a special appearance on the show to recap his trip to Indianapolis for the NFL combine.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.