Georgia football podcast: A bold prediction about the future of UGA’s defense

Beginning of the show: Georgia was the best defense in the country in 2021 and one of the best units in recent memory. However, as good as UGA’s defense was, it probably won’t be the best group Kirby Smart coaches while with the Bulldogs. I’ll explain on today’s show why some former UGA stars’ performances at the NFL combine makes that more likely to be true.

I also chronicle some of the intense praise that came the way of UGA because of the weekend in Indianapolis.