Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should take time to appreciate historic draft

On episode No. 1,681 (May 2, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the Bulldogs' remarkable representation in the NFL draft.
Beginning of the show: It’s easy for Georgia fans to wonder what’s next after a record-setting NFL draft in which 15 former Bulldogs players were selected. There are a few questions that immediately leap to mind for many after what took place this past weekend.
Which recruits will be swayed by UGA’s draft dominance? And how likely is it that the program can reload in time for another impressive draft haul next year?
These are all intriguing storylines, and they’ll undoubtedly lead to much discussion in the coming weeks. However, I’ll explain on today’s show why we should all pause to consider what we’ve just seen before we obsess too much about what we might see next.
10-minute mark: I discuss what former UGA linebacker Nakobe Dean’s draft slide sasy about common mistakes made by NFL general managers.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some notable names who didn’t get drafted.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.