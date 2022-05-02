Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,681 (May 2, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the Bulldogs’ remarkable representation in the NFL draft.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should take time to appreciate historic draft

Beginning of the show: It’s easy for Georgia fans to wonder what’s next after a record-setting NFL draft in which 15 former Bulldogs players were selected. There are a few questions that immediately leap to mind for many after what took place this past weekend.

Which recruits will be swayed by UGA’s draft dominance? And how likely is it that the program can reload in time for another impressive draft haul next year?