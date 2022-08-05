Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,750 (Aug. 5, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the pushback against Alabama coach Nick Saban’s comments from earlier this week that last year’s national championship loss to Georgia came during a “rebuilding season.”

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s arch nemesis has had an unusual offseason

Beginning of the show: Longtime listeners of DawgNation Daily know that we consider Florida to be Georgia’s biggest rival, but Alabama, and its coach, Nick Saban, occupy a different position in the collective mind of DawgNation. The Crimson Tide is an arch nemesis -- a foe that stands between the Bulldogs and the accomplishments they seek most.

With that in mind, most UGA fans enjoy seeing Saban occasionally put into an uncomfortable position like he was this week when he got some criticism after seemingly downplaying what happened last season.