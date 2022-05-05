Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,683 (May 5, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Alabama coach Nick Saban recently said about valuing consistent achievement an explanation of why Georgia coach Kirby Smart likely believes something close to the same thing.

Georgia football podcast: One thing Kirby Smart and Nick Saban probably agree on

Beginning of the show: Alabama coach Nick Saban recently shared some thoughts about who he admired. His reasoning for mentioning the list of athletes and celebrities he named was related to their ability to achieve consistent excellence. The statement stands as an interesting window into Saban’s thought process and it’s easy to imagine Saban’s counterpart at Georgia, Kirby Smart likely views the world in much the same way.

I’ll explain on today’s show why 2022 offers the chance to demonstrate he’s capable of doing what Saban says matters more than anything else.