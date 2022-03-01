Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,640 (Feb. 28, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the hire of Stacey Searles.

Georgia football podcast: The most important thing about UGA’s next OL coach

Beginning of the show: Reports surfaced right as the broadcast began that Stacey Searles would return to Georgia as offensive line coach, a role he occupied with the Bulldogs from 2007-10 and the job he most recently held at North Carolina.

I’ll share my immediate reaction to the news on today’s show.