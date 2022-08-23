Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,762 (Aug. 23, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s at stake for the Bulldogs when they take on Oregon next Saturday in Atlanta.

Georgia football podcast: UGA can make a major statement vs. Oregon

Beginning of the show: Georgia starts the 2022 season listed among the top favorites for the national championship, but there are seemingly plenty of fans of other teams that hope the Bulldogs might take a step back this season -- if for no other reason than to shake up what appears to be a predictable conclusion to the season-long chase for the College Football Playoff.

I’ll explain on today’s show why UGA’s season opener vs. Oregon provides an opportunity for the Bulldogs to send a message that any prediction about UGA’s regression is little more than wishful thinking.