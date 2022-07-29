Georgia football podcast: ESPN analyst calls Oregon a ‘threat’ to UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,745 (July 29, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Trevor Matich said on College Football Live about Oregon’s chances of upsetting UGA in the season opener.
Beginning of the show: Georgia is the reigning national champion and is sure to be one of the top-rated teams in the upcoming preseason polls, but it might be hard to know that based on some recent comments from a handful of ESPN and SEC Network analysts. Trevor Matich, on College Football Live, became the latest pundit this week to talk about the possibility of the Bulldogs being upset at some point this season.
Matich specifically mentioned Oregon, who he also predicts will win the Pac-12, as the likely culprit to knock off the Bulldogs.
I’ll talk about the UGA-Oregon game on today’s show and address the rather odd trend of UGA doubters within the national media.
15-minute mark: I discuss a specific benchmark to measure UGA’s wide receivers by this season.
20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to preview some high-profile recruits’ visits to UGA this weekend.
45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including five-star quarterback -- and USC commit -- Malachi Nelson visiting Texas A&M this weekend.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
