Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,745 (July 29, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Trevor Matich said on College Football Live about Oregon’s chances of upsetting UGA in the season opener.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN analyst calls Oregon a ‘threat’ to UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia is the reigning national champion and is sure to be one of the top-rated teams in the upcoming preseason polls, but it might be hard to know that based on some recent comments from a handful of ESPN and SEC Network analysts. Trevor Matich, on College Football Live, became the latest pundit this week to talk about the possibility of the Bulldogs being upset at some point this season.

Matich specifically mentioned Oregon, who he also predicts will win the Pac-12, as the likely culprit to knock off the Bulldogs.