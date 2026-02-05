Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2638 (Feb 5, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Georgia’s NIL strategy is stronger than we might think.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA praised for being ‘smartest’ program with NIL spending

Beginning of the show: I discuss a recent survey from On3 of key figures in college football quoted anonymously who gave Georgia some compliments for how it handles its NIL business.

15-minute mark: I share a strong take from a former UGA player on what the Bulldogs should seek with their next outside linebackers coach.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the reported list of the highest-paid signees for the class of 2026.

45-minute mark: Former UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe and share the Gator Hater Updater.