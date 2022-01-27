Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,617 (Jan. 26, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the final days before the 2022 recruiting class comes to a close. Georgia football podcast: UGA working to put finishing touches on 2022 recruiting class Beginning of the show: Georgia remains in pursuit of a couple of elite recruits during the final stage of the 2022 cycle before National Signing Day next Wednesday. I’ll discuss the latest news involving a pair of defensive line prospects -- Christen Miller and Shemar Stewart -- on today’s show.

Eight-minute mark: I share a message from former Bulldogs defensive back Eric Stokes in support of wide receiver Jermaine Burton after Burton transferred to Alabama. 15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Sean Bailey joins the show to reflect on the Bulldogs’ national championship and discuss what’s next for the program at his old position. 30-minute mark: I discuss the latest on the Bulldogs’ search for a new wide receivers coach.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a former five-star running back apparently on his way out of Alabama. End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Roll Call and Gator Hater Countdown. After the show: I take questions as part of the Podcast Cool Down.