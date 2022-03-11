Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,647 (March 9, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what two of Georgia’s top 2022 signees -- defensive linemen Bear Alexander and Christen Miller -- said about their position coach with the Bulldogs, Tray Scott, after a strong performance at the NFL combine from some of UGA’s former stars at that position.

Georgia football podcast: 2 of UGA’s top recruits ready to step in for departed stars

Beginning of the show: Praise continues to pour in for former Georgia players at the NFL combine. I’ll explain on today’s show why some of that attention could benefit the Bulldogs sooner than some might expect based on a recent social media exchange from a couple of the Bulldogs’ top 2022 signees -- defensive linemen Bear Alexander and Christen Miller.

10-minute mark: I discuss the latest on Arik Gilbert.