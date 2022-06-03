Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,705 (June 3, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the major list of recruits on their way to visit UGA this weekend -- including five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

Georgia football podcast: UGA set for ‘All-Star’ recruiting weekend

Beginning of the show: Georgia is set to host its biggest recruiting weekend of the year starting Friday when five-star quarterback Arch Manning and other elite prospects make their way to Athens. I’ll preview what’s on tap on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I share what might be the worst take on the internet involving Manning.