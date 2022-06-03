Georgia football podcast: UGA set for ‘All-Star’ recruiting weekend
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,705 (June 3, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the major list of recruits on their way to visit UGA this weekend -- including five-star quarterback Arch Manning.
Beginning of the show: Georgia is set to host its biggest recruiting weekend of the year starting Friday when five-star quarterback Arch Manning and other elite prospects make their way to Athens. I’ll preview what’s on tap on today’s show.
15-minute mark: I share what might be the worst take on the internet involving Manning.
20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- The latest on Manning
- Thoughts on four-star running back Justice Haynes
- A preview of five-star safety Caleb Downs’ visit
- And a discussion on UGA’s wide receiver recruiting
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the conclusion of the league’s spring meetings.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner, briefly preview the Diamond Dawgs’ matchup vs. VCU to start the NCAA baseball tournament in the regional at North Carolina and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
