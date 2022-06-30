Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,723 (June 29, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Georgia’s historic defensive performance last season could have laid some groundwork for success for the Bulldogs with its 2023 class.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s historic 2021 defense appears to be influencing top recruits

Beginning of the show: Georgia had arguably one of the best defenses in history in 2021, but the Bulldogs’ accomplishments last season could pave the way for even more future success if the current recruiting momentum continues.

I’ll discuss on today’s show why UGA’s defensive recruiting efforts have rarely been better than right now in the immediate aftermath of last year’s national championship -- including a high-profile de-commitment from Michigan that could eventually lead to more good news for the Bulldogs.