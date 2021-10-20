Georgia football podcast: Reacting to a busy week of UGA recruiting news
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,551 (Oct. 19, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the current state of UGA recruiting.
NOTE: Today’s show was recorded prior to five-star wide receiver Luther Burden picking Missouri over Georgia.
Beginning of the show: UGA got a big commitment Monday from three-star offensive lineman Aliou Bah, but missed on on five-star wide receiver Luther Burden on Tuesday night. I discussed the state of affairs for the Bulldogs’ 2022 recruiting class on today’s show. Unfortunately, the Burden news didn’t turn out as I expected.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to address the hot topics around UGA -- including what happens at quarterback next Saturday vs. Florida.
45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a strong response from Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher to rumors connecting him to the LSU opening, Tennessee getting fined by the SEC for the behavior of some its fans after the trash-throwing incident near the end of last Saturday’s game vs. Ole Miss and Florida coach Dan Mullen under fire after an embarrassing loss at LSU last week.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
NOTE: The Podcast Cool Down will return soon.