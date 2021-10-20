Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,551 (Oct. 19, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the current state of UGA recruiting.

Georgia football podcast: Reacting to a busy week of UGA recruiting news

NOTE: Today’s show was recorded prior to five-star wide receiver Luther Burden picking Missouri over Georgia.

Beginning of the show: UGA got a big commitment Monday from three-star offensive lineman Aliou Bah, but missed on on five-star wide receiver Luther Burden on Tuesday night. I discussed the state of affairs for the Bulldogs’ 2022 recruiting class on today’s show. Unfortunately, the Burden news didn’t turn out as I expected.