On episode No. 1,588 (Dec. 13, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith said when introduced on Sunday Night Football this week, and why it possibly aids the Bulldogs' recruiting efforts.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA great provides primetime recruiting boost

Beginning of the show: The 2022 recruiting cycle is nearing a conclusion and every little edge helps as Georgia tries to put the finishing touches on another elite class. With that in mind, former UGA linebacker’s declaration of his old program as “LBU” -- short for Linebacker University -- was almost certainly a welcome sight for Bulldogs coaches as they make their final pitches to top prospects. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show, and address some of the high-profile targets who spent the final weekend before the start of the early signing period on campus visiting UGA.

10-minute mark: I discuss Dan Lanning’s departure to become Oregon head coach.