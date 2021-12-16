Georgia football podcast: A Signing Day edition of DawgNation Daily
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,590 (Dec. 15, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the latest UGA recruiting news on National Signing Day as the early period begins for the 2022 class.
Beginning of the show: I take a look at all the latest Georgia recruiting news as it unfolds -- including a UGA commit who announced he wouldn’t be signing with the Bulldogs.
10-minute mark: I discuss the overlap between UGA and Florida for some high-profile recruiting targets.
20-minute mark: DawNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to preview UGA coach Kirby Smart’s press conference.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some strong momentum for Texas A&M.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I discuss the shocking news that the nation’s No. 1 prospect, five-star wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, was flipping his longstanding commitment from Florida State and signing with Coach Deion Sanders and Jackson State.
