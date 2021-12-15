Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,589 (Dec. 14, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what was said about five-star cornerback Daylen Everette prior to his UGA commitment, as well as the latest chatter about five-star edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. and other recruiting rumors and reports on the day before the early signing period begins.

Georgia football podcast: Daylen Everette, Marvin Jones Jr. and other chatter before Signing Day

NOTE: Today’s show was recorded just prior to five-star cornerback Daylen Everette committing to Georgia.

Beginning of the show: It’s the day before National Signing Day and the Bulldogs seem to be in the mix for a number of elite names as the recruiting cycle nears its conclusion. I’ll discuss some of those names on today’s show including Everette, five-star edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. and a brief thought on five-star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter.