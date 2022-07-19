Georgia football podcast: UGA fans left stunned by Justice Haynes’ commitment decision
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,736 (July 18, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the aftermath of four-star running back Justice Haynes pulling a commitment shocker and committing to Alabama over Georgia.
Beginning of the show: Former Georgia running back Verron Haynes is one of the most beloved former Bulldogs in recent program history due to his role in the famous “Hobnail Boot” win at Tennessee in 2001, and his son, Justice, a four-star running back has been one of the Bulldogs top targets in the 2023 class.
However, Justice Haynes made a surprising announcement Sunday when he committed to Alabama -- choosing to chart his own course instead of following in his father’s footsteps at UGA.
I’ll discuss what Haynes decision means for the Bulldogs on today’s show.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of Day One of SEC Media Days involving LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.