On episode No. 1,736 (July 18, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the aftermath of four-star running back Justice Haynes pulling a commitment shocker and committing to Alabama over Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans left stunned by Justice Haynes’ commitment decision

Beginning of the show: Former Georgia running back Verron Haynes is one of the most beloved former Bulldogs in recent program history due to his role in the famous “Hobnail Boot” win at Tennessee in 2001, and his son, Justice, a four-star running back has been one of the Bulldogs top targets in the 2023 class.

However, Justice Haynes made a surprising announcement Sunday when he committed to Alabama -- choosing to chart his own course instead of following in his father’s footsteps at UGA.