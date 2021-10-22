Georgia football podcast: UGA fans had strong reaction to Luther Burden’s hat toss
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,552 (Oct. 20, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the reaction from UGA fans to five-star wide receiver Luther Burden throwing a UGA and Alabama hate aside when he committed to Missouri Tuesday night.
Beginning of the show: Five-star wide receiver Luther Burden committed to Missouri on Tuesday and his announcement included the extra flare of tossing aside a hat for his other finalists -- Georgia and Alabama. I’ll discuss UGA fans’ reaction to the moment on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I react to ESPN’s discussion of UGA nose tackle Jordan Davis as a Heisman candidate.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell joins the show for a special Q&A on the current state of the Bulldogs’ 2022 class. Some of the names discussed include...
- Five-star athlete, and Florida State commit, Travis Hunter
- Four-star linebacker, and former Florida commit, Shemar James
- four-star cornerback, and Florida commit, Julian Humphrey
- Five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary
- And more
(NOTE: This interview was recorded prior to five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander’s commitment, and just before five-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams announced his pledge -- which I reacted to on the show.)
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
NOTE: The Podcast Cool Down will return soon.