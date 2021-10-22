Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,552 (Oct. 20, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the reaction from UGA fans to five-star wide receiver Luther Burden throwing a UGA and Alabama hate aside when he committed to Missouri Tuesday night.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans had strong reaction to Luther Burden’s hat toss

Beginning of the show: Five-star wide receiver Luther Burden committed to Missouri on Tuesday and his announcement included the extra flare of tossing aside a hat for his other finalists -- Georgia and Alabama. I’ll discuss UGA fans’ reaction to the moment on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I react to ESPN’s discussion of UGA nose tackle Jordan Davis as a Heisman candidate.