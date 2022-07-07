Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,728 (July 6, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about four-star 2024 wide receiver Ny Carr’s commitment to Georgia and what it could mean for a program hoping to boost its recruiting efforts with that position group.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s latest commitment should be celebrated for more reasons than one

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans could be forgiven for missing news late Tuesday night that four-star 2024 wide receiver Ny Carr had committed to the Bulldogs. It was the day after a holiday and it was for a recruit who’s arrival at UGA isn’t set to take place for more than a year. However, just because a story flies below the radar doesn’t mean it’s unworthy of attention. I’ll explain on today’s show why Carr’s pledge could mean plenty of good things for UGA in years to come.

15-minute mark: I discuss one of the wildest rumors related to conference expansion -- the possibility that Oregon, UGA’s season-opening oponent, could eventually join the Bulldogs as a member of the SEC.