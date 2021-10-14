Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,547 (Oct. 13, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA won the recruiting battle for four-star tight end Oscar Delp.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s recruiting pitch to Oscar Delp shows program’s evolution

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s recent success with tight ends paved the way for a recruiting win with four-star prospect Oscar Delp. I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show.

NOTE: This podcast was recorded prior to Delp’s commitment announcement.