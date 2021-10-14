Georgia football podcast: UGA’s recruiting pitch to Oscar Delp shows program’s evolution
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,547 (Oct. 13, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA won the recruiting battle for four-star tight end Oscar Delp.
Beginning of the show: Georgia’s recent success with tight ends paved the way for a recruiting win with four-star prospect Oscar Delp. I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show.
NOTE: This podcast was recorded prior to Delp’s commitment announcement.
10-minute mark: I discuss the way UGA fans are getting behind DawgNation Daily’s campaign to make UGA nose tackle Jordan Davis a Heisman finalist.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to recap the latest injury news for the Bulldogs and provide an update on the team’s preparations for Kentucky.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Tennessee’s push for an impactful home field advantage for Saturday’s game vs. Ole Miss.
45-minute mark: I share audio of UGA coach Kirby Smart discussing the latest on quarterback JT Daniels’ injury status.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section below.